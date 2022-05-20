Thompson Statement on Senate Confirmation of Judge Trina Thompson for Northern District of California

Vallejo – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Trina L. Thompson as judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

“Congratulations to Judge Thompson on her well-deserved confirmation to the Northern District of California. As a long-time Alameda County Superior Court judge, highly regarded trial judge, and law professor, she will bring a breadth of experience and knowledge to the bench. It has been an honor to work with her on behalf of Vallejo, and while she has a great last name, we are not related. Being confirmed to a lifetime appointment by the Senate is an incredible achievement, and I know that Judge Thompson is going to represent Vallejo and our communities well.”

