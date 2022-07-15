Thompson Votes for Bill Lowering Costs and Increasing Supply of Baby Formula

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 8351, the Formula Act, a bill to temporarily eliminate tariffs on certain infant formula imports to facilitate the ongoing importation of infant formula to address domestic supply shortages and production disruptions hurting American families.

“The Formula Act is a bipartisan effort to help increase the supply of infant formula for families struggling to find formula in local stores,” said Thompson. “By lifting tariffs on infant formula through the end of the year, we will encourage additional imports of infant formula to lower costs and increase the supply of this critical product.”

Congressman Thompson is an original cosponsor H.R. 8351, the Formula Act which passed the House of Representatives today by a vote of 421 to 2.