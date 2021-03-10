Thompson Votes to Pass American Rescue Plan

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R.1319, the final version of the American Rescue Plan, comprehensive COVID-19 relief legislation. This bill, first passed in the House last month, was amended by the Senate, came back to the House for a vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for signature. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Help is on the way for the American people. This comprehensive COVID-19 relief package will address the dual health and economic crises created by this pandemic and ensure we are on the path toward recovery. And it can’t come soon enough. More than half a million people have died, millions more have been sick, millions are out of work, countless businesses are closed, and our kids are out of school.

“That’s why I was proud to vote to send Federal relief out into our communities that have been hit hard by Coronavirus. The bill includes billions to boost vaccine rollout and support our health care systems battling the pandemic. It also includes another round of Economic Impact Payments to help families, funding for small businesses to keep the doors open, and resources to help our schools open safely. The bill extends the vital expanded unemployment insurance program that would have expired this weekend and provides our cities and counties with badly needed funding to keep first responders, teachers and frontline workers on the job. I urge the President to sign it into law without delay so we can get this aid out right away.”

To watch Thompson’s speech on the House floor in favor of this bill, click here. You can also follow this link to read a summary of the bill. Last month, Thompson voted to pass many of these key provisions out of the House Committee on Ways and Means and also held a press conference with local leaders in support of the provisions that would help the cities and counties in the Fifth Congressional District. This bill now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

