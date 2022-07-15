Thompson Votes to Protect Reproductive Rights and Access to Life-Saving Care

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass two bills that together would protect the right to reproductive care and the right to travel across state lines for medical care. The bills voted on were the Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 8296) and the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act (H.R. 8297).

“When the Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they laid the groundwork for states to criminalize abortion and strip health care away from millions of women,” said Thompson. “The Supreme Court’s dangerous decision turns back the clock and strips rights away from Americans. My granddaughters will now have fewer rights than their grandmother. Access to reproductive care protects the health, well-being, and autonomy of women — that is why action to reverse the Supreme Court’s misguided ruling is imperative.

“Today, I was proud to vote for two bills that will protect the right to reproductive health care and ensure Americans are not penalized for crossing state lines to access health care. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to act on this legislation and deliver protections for women across the country.”

Access to comprehensive health care must include access to abortion – and the ability to access care should not depend on where you live. The Women’s Health Protection Act restores the right to abortion nationwide ensuring all Americans – regardless of where they live – can make their own decisions about their lives and their futures.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion and reversed nearly 50 years of precedent established in Roe v. Wade, abortion has been banned in at least ten states, with more bans expected soon. These bans force people to travel to other states where abortion care remains legal.

The Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act protects Americans from extremist policies and groups by ensuring no person acting under state law can prevent, restrict, impede, or otherwise retaliate against a person traveling across state lines to obtain a lawful abortion.