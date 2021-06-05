Chairman Thompson Applauds G7 Agreement on Global Minimum Tax

Napa – Today Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement on the news of an agreement between G7 leaders on a global minimum tax on corporations.

“Today’s agreement between G7 nations to back a global minimum tax of 15 percent on multinational corporations is a critical step toward ensuring a fairer tax code that benefits all Americans and people across our nation. I applaud President Biden’s leadership on this important issue and his focus on boosting American workers and will work to ensure we can finalize this important consensus among nations across our globe.”

###