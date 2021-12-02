Chairman Thompson Blasts Senate Republicans for Blocking Action on H.R.8

Washington – Today Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after Senate Republicans blocked a unanimous consent request by Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021. Thompson’s legislation passed the House in March 2021 and has been awaiting a vote in the Senate.

“Once again, Senate Republicans showed that they don’t have the courage to act to help prevent gun violence. In the wake of yet another senseless school shooting, this time in Michigan, they blocked attempts by Senator Chris Murphy to pass H.R.8, my bipartisan bill to expand background checks. This is a disgrace and they should be ashamed of their inaction. I am grateful to Senator Murphy for his tireless leadership in the Senate and commit to redoubling our efforts to pass H.R. 8 in the Senate and help keep our children, our schools and our communities safe from gun violence.”

