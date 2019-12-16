Chairman Thompson Hails Inclusion of Gun Violence Research And NICS Funding in Spending Deal

Washington – Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) applauded House and Senate negotiators for including in the spending deal $25 million for research into our nation’s gun violence epidemic and $78 million in federal funding for the National Instant Background Checks System (NICS). This is the first time Congress has funded gun violence research in over 20 years and is $3 million more in NICS funding than was provided for in last year’s budget. A vote on this deal with this funding included is set to happen later this week.

“Studying tobacco and cigarettes was what led us to implement key health reforms to reduce use and keep our communities healthier. Studying gun violence will similarly help us identify the best commonsense solutions to help prevent more tragedies,” said Thompson. “This effort will build on approaches—such as background checks—that have already been proven to help prevent gun violence. Every day, our background check system keeps guns out of the hands of domestic abuser and felons. I’m pleased Congressional negotiators have finally included this funding in a spending deal and look forward to passage later this week. Let’s get this done.”

Chairman Thompson has long-supported gun violence research. In April 2019, Thompson and a bipartisan group of 188 Members of Congress wrote to congressional appropriators requesting robust funding for NICS. You can read that letter here.

The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force was established after the tragedy at Sandy Hook and has grown to a membership of more than 190.