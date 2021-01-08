Chairman Thompson Marks 10th Anniversary of Tuscon Shooting That Targeted Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords

Washington – Today House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the below statement marking 10 years since the shooting in Tucson, Arizona that targeted former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. Six were killed and 14 were injured, including Giffords.

“Ten years ago, my friend and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her staff went to work to put on a routine constituent event serving her district. We watched in horror as tragedy ensued – six were killed and 14 were injured in a terrible act of gun violence. As a nation, we gathered to mourn those killed and support a community forever changed by this shooting.

“Gabby since turned her tragedy into action over the last decade. Despite her serious injuries, she’s come back strong, inspiring a generation through her organization, Giffords. I am proud to call her a friend and to have stood with her many times over the years. Two years ago today, I was humbled to have her join us when we introduced the Bipartisan Background Checks Act on the House floor. I am honored to have her as a leader in our fight to pass this bill and help keep our communities safe from gun violence.”

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.