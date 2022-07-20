House Passes Funding Bill that Includes Key Contra Costa County Priority

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 8294, the six-bill appropriations package that includes funding for a key project within Contra Costa County for which Rep. Thompson secured inclusion. The project is the Martinez Municipal Fishing Pier Renovation that will aid in the redevelopment of the Martinez waterfront.

“With today’s vote, this vital project within Contra Costa County completes another step in the legislative process,” said Thompson. “I worked with Contra Costa County leaders to select this project because we know that this funding will directly lead to improving life in the county. As this process continues, I am committed to ensuring that this project remains part of the final package that is sent to President Biden’s desk.”

The funding amount for the Contra Costa County project included in today’s vote are:

$2,547,600 for the Martinez Municipal Fishing Pier Renovation Project which will allow the City of Martinez to renovate the Martinez Municipal Fishing Pier by repairing the structure of the existing timber fishing pier, replacing deck railings, and installing ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant decking.

More information about the Rep. Thompson’s Fiscal Year 2023 community funded project requests can be found here.