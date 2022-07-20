House Passes Funding Bill that Includes Key Lake County Priorities

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 8294, the six-bill appropriations package that includes funding for key projects within Lake County for which Rep. Thompson secured inclusion. The projects include the Middle Creek Flood Damage Reduction and Ecosystem Restoration project and the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex & Recreation Center project.

“Today’s vote helps vital projects within Lake County clear another big hurdle as they move through the legislative process,” said Thompson. “I worked with local leaders in Lake County to identify these projects because we know that when fully funded, they will improve the lives of our communities. As this process continues, I am committed to ensuring that remain part of the final package that is sent to President Biden’s desk.”

The funding amounts for Lake County projects included in today’s vote are:

$2,000,000 for the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex & Recreation Center Project which will support the construction of a large sports and recreation center complete with baseball fields, soccer fields, a 20,000 square foot rec center, a small amount of retail space, a public works corporation yard, and an 80-unit affordable housing project.

$750,000 for the Middle Creek Flood Damage Reduction and Ecosystem Restoration Project which will restart an authorized Corps of Engineers project, Middle Creek, CA, to reduce flood and catastrophic loss, improve water quality, and restore vital wetlands habitat with cultural significance for the surrounding tribal communities.

More information about the Rep. Thompson’s Fiscal Year 2023 community funded project requests can be found here.