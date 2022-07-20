House Passes Funding Bill that Includes Key Napa County Priorities

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 8294, the six-bill appropriations package that includes funding for key projects within Napa County for which Rep. Thompson secured inclusion. The projects include Napa Valley Vine Trail and Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project.

“With today’s vote, these vital projects within Napa County complete another step in the legislative process,” said Thompson. “Alongside local leaders in Napa County, I identified these projects because we know they will help the community thrive. As this process continues, I am committed to ensuring that these projects remain part of the final package that is sent to President Biden’s desk.”

The funding amounts for Napa County projects included in today’s vote are:

$4,000,000 for the Napa Valley Vine Trail Project which will support the planning, engineering, and environmental work to close the 10-mile gap in the Vine Trail segments from Napa to Yountville and St. Helena to Calistoga to boost the local economy and promote safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

$1,200,000 for the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project which will allow the City of Napa to expand its permanent housing model to support individuals dealing with mental health and substance abuse needs by constructing and furnishing units to support the addition of eight additional clients.

More information about the Rep. Thompson’s Fiscal Year 2023 community funded project requests can be found here.