House Passes Funding Bill that Includes Key Solano County Priorities

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 8294, the six-bill appropriations package that includes funding for key projects within Solano County for which Rep. Thompson secured inclusion. The projects include SolTrans 100 Percent Battery Electric Commuter Coaches and Preserving and Restoring Mare Island Landmarks.

“Today’s vote puts vital projects within Solano County one step closer to full funding,” said Thompson. “I worked with local leaders in Solano County to identify these projects. We know that these projects will improve the community by promoting sustainability and preserving important local landmarks. As the legislative process continues, I am committed to ensuring that these projects remain part of the final package that is sent to President Biden’s desk.”

The funding amounts for Solano County projects included in today’s vote are:

$1,219,000 for the Mare Island Preservation and Restoration Project which will restore the splendor and functionality of the Admiral’s Mansion and St. Peter’s Chapel landmarks at the former Mare Island Naval Shipyard to support revitalizing the economy of the City of Vallejo.

$2,000,000 for the SolTrans 100 Percent Battery Electric Commuter Coaches Project which will support the purchase of four electric buses for the City of Vallejo to reduce emissions from public transportation.

More information about the Rep. Thompson’s Fiscal Year 2023 community funded project requests can be found here.