Huffman, Thompson Call for Windsor Mayor to Resign

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02) and Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the below statement following recent sexual assault allegations against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli:

“The accusations against Mayor Foppoli are deeply disturbing. These multiple, corroborated accounts suggest a pattern of predatory sexual misconduct that is deplorable and totally unacceptable. It is not possible for Mr. Foppoli to credibly or effectively continue serving on the Windsor Council. We call on him to resign immediately.”

