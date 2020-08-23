Rep. Thompson Releases Fire Recovery Guide

Napa, CA - Today, Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a fire recovery guide to help those affected by the LNU Lightning Complex fires find and apply for the resources available to them to help them recover.

“It can be challenging to navigate all of the resources available to fire survivors as they rebuild their lives following devastating wildfires,” said Rep. Thompson. “I have developed a Fire Recovery Guide to support our fire survivors as they work through this process.

“The LNU Lightning Complex is one of the largest wildfires in our state’s history. My staff and I are here to help our constituents every step of the way as we recover and rebuild. And, I will continue to work to ensure that our communities have ever available federal resource necessary to get back on their feet.”

The guide can be found here and includes information about all the current resources available to fire survivors, including FEMA assistance, and Small Business Administration loans. The guide will be updated when and if more resources become available.

The LNU Lightning Complex fires began on August 17, 2020 and have burned over 341,000 acres. Over 1,000 structures were damaged or destroyed. Tens of thousands were forced to evacuate.

