Reps. Thompson, Garamendi and Huffman Announce FEMA Approval of Individual Assistance and Public Assistance Funds

Napa, CA - U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-5), Rep. John Garamendi (CA-03), and Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02) announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approval Individual Assistance and Public Assistance disaster relief for Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo Counties:

“The LNU Lightning Complex has caused great devastation in our communities, destroying hundreds of homes, displacing thousands of people and tragically taking four lives,” said Rep. Thompson. “I’m pleased to announce that federal support from FEMA is on the way with Individual Assistance and Public Assistance disaster relief funds. This assistance will be critical to our efforts to rebuild and recover and I will continue to fight to ensure that we have all available federal resources.”

“California is in the midst of another devastating wildfire season. The state is battling over 300 fires, which have strained the state’s resources and firefighting capabilities. This has led to over 200,000 acres burnt across 5 counties in the LNU complex, devastating homes, farms, and family businesses,” said Rep. Garamendi. “I am pleased that California’s request for a major disaster declaration for the LNU complex has been approved and will work closely with Congressmen Thompson and Huffman to ensure that our communities receive the resources they need to make a swift and full recovery.”

“Wildfires in our community have become an all-too familiar occurrence, but through this experience we have learned how to more swiftly and effectively respond to these crises,” said. Rep. Huffman. “I am glad to be able to share the news that that federal support from FEMA is on its way. As your representative, I will work with my colleagues and government partners to make sure that federal emergency assistance is fully supported and readily available, just as that support must be there for all the other communities around the country who are dealing with natural disasters.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved disaster funds for Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo Counties for Category B Public Assistance (PA) which provides assistance for “emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities”. The federal government covers 75 percent of the costs, and the state and local governments split the remaining 25 percent.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also approved Individual Assistance Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo Counties which will be granted to individuals to help rebuild, repair and replace housing and assist with other disaster-related expenses. Individuals can register with FEMA the following ways:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Constituents may call the registration phone number at 1-800-621-3362; those who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly; for those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362.

On August 21, 2020, Thompson, Garamendi, Huffman along with Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18), Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) and 23 other Republicans and Democrats in the California delegation, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) wrote to the President asking him to immediately grant California’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the destructive wildfires that have hit Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo Counties over the last week.

The LNU Lightning Complex fires began on August 17, 2020 and have burned over 314,000 acres. Nearly 700 structures were damaged or destroyed. Tens of thousands were forced to evacuate.

###

