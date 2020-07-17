Thompson, 16 California Members Write to Congressional Leaders Regarding Stimulus Checks

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) led 16 Members of the California delegation in a letter to Congressional leaders asking that any stimulus payments included in the upcoming Coronavirus relief package not be restricted to Americans earning less than $40,000. Citing the differing costs of living across the nation, the members asked that no such arbitrary restrictions be placed on future stimulus payments.

The letter was led by Thompson and signed by Representatives Anna Eshoo (CA-18), Zoe Lofgren (CA-19), Barbara Lee (CA-13), Grace Napolitano (CA-32), Jerry McNearney (CA-09), Judy Chu (CA-27), Ami Bera (CA-07), Julia Brownley (CA-26), Tony Cardenas (CA-29), Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), Eric Swalwell (CA-15), Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), Nanette Diaz Barragan (CA-44), Jimmy Panetta (CA-20), TJ Cox (CA-21), and Katie Porter (CA-45). A copy is below.

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, and Leader McCarthy:

As you continue to negotiate legislation responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we are writing to request that any additional Economic Impact Payments (EIP) be appropriately accessible for Americans across the country.

Specifically, we are concerned by reports that EIP provisions in forthcoming COVID-19 legislation could conceivably be restricted to Americans earning $40,000 or below. Not only would this strategy fail to meet the needs of millions of hardworking Americans – who should not be penalized arbitrarily – but it would also fail to account for the significant cost of living differences across the country.

We fully support your efforts to provide needed stimulus to the millions of Americans struggling to stay afloat during this unprecedented time. We are similarly in agreement that COVID-19 aid should be targeted towards those most in need. However, in meeting these goals, it is essential that arbitrary or overly restrictive thresholds not jeopardize assistance for Americans in need.

