Thompson Announces 2020 App Challenge

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced he is now accepting applications for his 2020 Congressional App Challenge, open to all middle and high school-aged students from the Fifth Congressional District.

“Learning how to design and create for the 21st Century is a critical part of ensuring our young people are prepared to meet the challenges of the future. That’s why I am glad to announce my 2020 Congressional App Challenge, a competition I sponsor each year to encourage our young people to imagine and develop an app,” said Thompson. “Every year I am so excited to see what our students create and recognize the next generation of talent. I encourage all eligible students to compete!”

Applications for the challenge must be submitted by 9am PT on Monday, October 19, 2020. You can click here to learn more and to submit your application.

###