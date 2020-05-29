Thompson Announces 2020 Summer Reading Challenge

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the beginning of his 2020 Summer Reading Challenge open to students through eighth grade who live in the Fifth Congressional District. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Particularly now while our social activity is limited, reading is an incredible way to learn something new, travel to a far-off place and enrich the world around you. That’s why I am excited to announce my 2020 Summer Reading Challenge so students can be recognized for their reading efforts. Sign up, read books all summer and be honored for your diligence at the end of this summer!”

Each year, Thompson’s Summer Reading Challenge encourages local young people to read throughout the summer months. Reading lists are developed by the Association for Library Service to Children and are broken down by grade-level, so all recommendations are age appropriate. That list can be found by clicking here. Students are eligible to participate if they read any books outside of these lists as well. If the local library is closed, families are encouraged to find ebooks and audiobooks from their library’s website. Thompson will recognize all students who participate at the end of the summer. Students, parents, and teachers should sign up by clicking here.

