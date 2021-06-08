Thompson Announces 2021 Service Academy Appointees

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that five local students have been nominated and accepted offers to our nation’s military service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Foundation Prep School.

“Those who serve our nation in uniform take on a serious and honorable responsibility and each year, I am proud to help the next generation of service members attend our military service academies. These students have reached the highest levels of academic success, service to their community and excellence in their extra curriculars. We are so proud of what they have already achieved at such a young age and of their decision to serve our nation in uniform. On behalf of our entire district, I congratulate this year’s appointees and can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”

Each year, local candidates are interviewed for a nomination to our nation’s service academies. Those nominated then must be offered an appointment by the academies. Appointees from the Fifth Congressional District were honored during a virtual ceremony and biographies of each student are included below.

For the U.S. Military Academy at West Point:

Connor Chang

Connor is a resident of Santa Rosa and attended Maria Carillo High School. There he was Vice President and Co-President of the Medical Career Club. He was also on the debate team and played tennis, soccer and badminton. He is also an Eagle Scout and Senior Patrol Leader who helped to coordinate 200 hours of community service.

Rea Smith

Rea is a resident of Santa Rosa who attended Technology High School and California Connections Academy. She’s been honored for her swimming and logged over 300 hours of community service as a volunteer swim instructor. She also completed a year-long program with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps where she was appointed as the ship’s leading petty officer and eventually promoted to be the First Squad Leader of the Training Platoon for the Pyro Division.

For the U.S. Naval Academy:

Mikah Ricafrente

Mikah is a resident of Santa Rosa who grew up in a military corps family. This background inspired his choice to serve his county in uniform. He ranked third in his class and was a member of the Honors Society. He also participated in his school’s advanced marching band all four years and is an Eagle Scout.

For the U.S. Air Force Academy:

Ryan McCauley

Ryan is a resident of Martinez who attended Alhambra High School ranking third in his class. He served on the 4-H Briones Club throughout his years in High School and received the platinum star award. He also lettered in varsity cross country and track. He is passionate about serving our community, logging more than 750 hours of community service.

For the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Foundation Prep School:

Dante Benedetti

Dante is a resident of Santa Rosa who graduated from Maria Carillo High School after first attending Rincon Valley Christian. He was on the varsity cross country and track and field teams. He was a standout Boy Scout, logging more than 100 hours of community service and is currently on track to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

