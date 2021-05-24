Thompson Announces 2021 Summer Reading Challenge

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the start of his 2021 Summer Reading Challenge, which is open to Fifth Congressional District students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Reading helps to transport us to new places, broadens our horizons and teaches us something new. That’s why each year I hold my Summer Reading Challenge to encourage our local students to read throughout the summer months and I’m excited to announce the start of this year’s challenge! Be sure to sign up, read throughout the summer and you’ll be recognized before the school year begins.”

Each year, Thompson holds a Summer Reading Challenge to encourage local young people to read throughout the summer months. Reading lists are developed by the Association for Library Service to Children and are broken down by grade-level, so all recommendations are age appropriate. That list can be found by clicking here. Students are eligible to participate if they read any books outside of these lists as well. If the local library is closed, families are encouraged to find ebooks and audiobooks from their library’s website. Thompson will recognize all students who participate at the end of the summer. Students, parents, and teachers should sign up by clicking here.

