Thompson Announces 2022 Contra Costa County Woman of the Year

Martinez – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Tina Wong was chosen as the 2022 Contra Costa County Woman of the Year. Every year, Rep. Thompson selects inspiring women from California’s Fifth District to recognize their contributions and efforts over the last year.

“Tina Wong has dedicated her life to supporting young people and leads the way in advocacy for their futures,” said Thompson. “As the Earth Ambassadors Program Manager for New Leaf Collaborative, a non-profit that provides learning opportunities for students and educators in science, nature, and ecological literacy, she inspires the next generation to be good stewards of our planet. I am proud to recognize her as the 2022 Contra Costa County Woman of the Year.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2022 winners includes:

Tina Wong (Contra Costa County)

Jennifer Strong (Lake County)

Betty Labastida (Napa County)

Betty Rhodes (Napa County)

Hazel Wilson (Solano County)

Lisa Diaz-McQuaid (Sonoma County)

Elizabeth Quiroz (Sonoma County)

###