Thompson Announces $9 Million for Wildfire Prevention Research

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced $9 million in new grant opportunities from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to advance research into wildfire prevention and post-fire restoration on federal lands. The Joint Fire Science Program is accepting applications for grants to research innovative fuels treatments and post-fire rehabilitation efforts through December 20, 2022, for fiscal year 2023.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing much-needed support to communities across the country to increase the resilience of lands facing the threat of wildland fires and to better support federal wildland firefighters.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering much needed funding to assist our communities in combatting the impact of climate change,” said Thompson. “As California remains on the frontlines of the climate crisis, wildfires pose a significant risk and it remains a top priority to provide the funding we need to mitigate the risk of wildfires and protect our communities.”

“With increasing wildfire activity due to climate change, it is imperative we fund research to better understand how to manage fire prone landscapes now and into the future,” said Grant Beebe, BLM Assistant Director of Fire and Aviation, based at the National Interagency Fire Center. “The Joint Fire Science Program brings the science and management community together in a unique, collaborative manner so that research can be used to make sound decisions on the ground.”

This funding is in addition to $3.4 billion in wildfire suppression and mitigation included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This includes investments such as:

$600 million to increase federal firefighter salaries by up to $20,000/year and convert at least 1,000 seasonal firefighters to year-round positions.

$500 million for hazardous fuels mitigation

$500 million for prescribed fires

$500 million for communities to implement their community wildfire defense plan, a collaborative plan to address local hazards and risks from wildfire.

$500 million for developing control locations and installing fuel breaks

$100 million for preplanning fire response workshops and workforce training

$40 million for radio frequency interoperability and to create Reverse-911 systems.

$20 million for NOAA to create a satellite that rapidly detect fires in areas the federal government has financial responsibility

$10 million to procure real-time wildfire detection and monitoring equipment in high-risk or post-burn areas.

Funding opportunities for wildland fire research priorities are posted on the Joint Fire Science Program’s website at https://www.firescience.gov/JFSP_funding_announcements.cfm.