Thompson Announces Aldea Children and Family Services as 2021 "Angel in Adoption"

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his nominee, Aldea Children and Family Services, has been chosen as the 2021 “Angel in Adoption” for California’s Fifth Congressional District. This award is granted to people and organizations across the country who make lasting differences in promoting adoption, permanency, and child welfare. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Aldea Children and Family Services is a critical lifeline for children who have faced trauma at home. Over the years, the staff there have helped nearly 4,000 people improve their lives and heal past trauma and we are so proud of their work. That’s why I am thrilled that Aldea has been chosen as this year’s Angel in Adoption for our district and proud to honor its work today.”

Based in Napa and Solano County, Aldea Children and Family Services is a Key Foster Family Agency that helps more than 3,900 people each year. Aldea helps government agencies support children who are removed from their homes by finding them treatment foster care and adoption services and support and mental health treatment. These services allow children to heal from past trauma and allow families to build healthy relationships.

The Angels in Adoption Program is run by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute and honors people and organizations that promote strong adoption, permanency, and child welfare programs across the county. Each year they recognize individuals who are dedicated to these issues and make a deep national impact. You can click here to learn more.

###