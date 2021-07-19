Thompson Announces Bill to Increase Federal Disaster Cost Share to 90 Percent Included in FY22 Funding Legislation

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his legislation, the Increase Federal Disaster Cost Share Act, was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 Homeland Security Funding Bill. Thompson’s legislation would boost the Federal cost share from 75 to 90 percent for any federally declared disasters in 2020.

“Communities across our district were hit hard by dual crises – fires and the pandemic – stretching local governments thin. It’s the responsibility of the Federal government to step in and boost recovery so that our community can come back even stronger,” said Thompson. “That’s why I introduced the Increase Federal Disaster Cost Share Act earlier this year. The bill would increase the amount the Federal government covers for disaster recovery from 75 to 90 percent and help our local governments. I’m proud to see my bill included in the Homeland Security funding legislation and I’ll work to ensure it’s signed into law.”

The Fifth Congressional District was hit by the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass Fires in 2020. The LNU Lightning Complex Fires burned 363,220 acres and destroyed 1,46,990 acres. The Glass Fire burned 67,484 acres and destroyed 1,555 structures. You can click here to learn more about the Increase Federal Disaster Cost Share Act and here to learn more about the underlying bill.

