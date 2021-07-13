Thompson Announces Contra Costa County Project Funding for Crucial Local Health Initiatives Included in Appropriations Bill

Contra Costa County, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for a Contra Costa County health care project was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding packaged released by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education. That includes $900,000 for the Contra Costa County Collaborative Care Implementation project to better train behavioral health staff and implement a standardized treatment model across the local Federally Qualified Health Centers. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Ensuring people across our district can access the health care they need at an affordable cost is one of my top priorities in Congress. That’s why I submitted a Federal funding request for a critical Contra Costa County health project and was proud to see it included in the legislation released today. This includes $900,000 for the county to expand work to better train behavioral health staff and standardize care across the 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers in the county. This will allow patients to receive both better primary and mental health care and I will work to ensure they receive this funding in the final legislation signed into law.”

Thompson was able to secure $900,000 for the Contra Costa County Collaborative Care Implementation project to boost both primary and mental and behavioral health care across the county. You can click here to learn more about Federal funding requests made by Thompson.

###