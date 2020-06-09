Thompson Announces Contra Costa County's Allison Patrick as Art Competition Winner

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that local judges have selected Allison Patrick from Alhambra High School in Contra Costa County as the 2020 Congressional Art Competition Grand Prize Winner. Her piece, Black Water Lilies, which is a paper and light abstract photograph, will hang in the Capitol for the next year. A copy of her photograph is attached.

“Honored to announce that Allison Patrick from Alhambra High School is this year’s Grand Prize Winner for the Fifth Congressional District Art Competition! Her artwork impressed our local judges with its use of different materials and techniques as well as a strong mastery of positive and negative space,” said Thompson. “She will represent our district’s artistic talent in the halls of the Capitol for the next year and I am excited to see it in person when I go back and forth to vote. Congratulations, Allison!”

Thompson also announced the finalists for counties in his district, though not all counties were represented among the entry pool. They are Orobosa Olotu, from Mare Island Technology Academy in Solano County; Emma Chen, from Maria Carrillo High School in Sonoma County; and Samantha Shelton, from Napa High School in Napa County. Thompson was unable to convene receptions for each county finalist due to the Coronavirus pandemic but recognized their efforts with a certificate.

###