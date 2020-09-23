Thompson Announces Denice Solgat as 2020 "Angel in Adoption"

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced his nominee, Denice Solgat, has been chosen as the 2020 “Angel in Adoption” for California’s Fifth Congressional District. This award is granted to people across the country who make lasting differences in promoting adoption, permanency, and child welfare.

“Denice represents the very best in foster parents, having fostered more than 300 children over the past 25 years and adopting 11. She is particularly adept at helping medically fragile and special needs children who can get otherwise passed over by foster parents,” said Thompson. “She’s made a measurable difference in the lives of so many and I am proud that she has been selected as this year’s Angel in Adoption for our district.”

Denice Solgat has been a foster parent for more than 300 children in Kelseyville for over the past 25 years. She has developed an intricate care network to support the medically vulnerable and special needs children she fosters, with relationships with agencies from the California Children’s Services, to UCSF, to the Children’s Hospital Oakland. She was inspired to become a foster parent by her aunt and has since inspired her own daughter to become a foster parent.

The Angels in Adoption Program is run by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute and honors people and organizations that promote strong adoption, permanency, and child welfare programs across the county. Each year they recognize individuals who are dedicated to these issues and make a deep national impact. You can click here to learn more.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.