Thompson Announces Federal Funding for Critical Lake County Transportation Project Included in Appropriations Bill

Lake County – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for a Lake County transportation project was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding legislation released by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. That includes $450,000 for the Lake County Kelseyville Sidewalk Project. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Ensuring our children have a safe way to get to school is a crucial part of boosting our infrastructure, both in our district and nationwide. That’s why I requested $450,000 for the Kelseyville Sidewalk Project in Lake County and I’m glad to see that this funding was included in the upcoming spending bill. This project will help the town implement the countywide Safe Route to School Plan that helps kids get to school safely. I will work to ensure this funding is included in the final legislation that is signed into law.”

“We are very excited and grateful for Congressman Thompson’s decision to support the Kelseyville Sidewalk Project,” said Lake County District 5 Supervisor Jessica Pyska. “This has been a community priority for a long time and will help enhance educational opportunities by providing safe passage for children who walk to school in Kelseyville! These are the type of investments that provide enduring benefit and transform communities, and we have a fantastic advocate and partner in Congressman Thompson!”

Thompson was able to secure $450,000 for the Lake County Kelseyville Sidewalk Project to create one continuous sidewalk along the south side of Konocti Road in Kelseyville in order to implement the county’s Safe Routes to School Program. You can click here to learn more about Federal funding requests made by Thompson.

