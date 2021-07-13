Thompson Announces Federal Funding for Critical Napa County Safety Program Included in Appropriations Bill

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for a Napa County safety project was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding legislation released by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies. That includes $1.8 million for Napa County’s Public Safety Radio and Communications Upgrade Project. A statement from Thompson is below.

“It’s crucial that local law enforcement have the tools and resources they need to respond to the needs of the community and to help keep us safe. That’s why I submitted Napa County’s priority request for $1.8 million to upgrade its Public Safety Radio and Communications and am proud that request was granted in the funding legislation released. This will ensure that public safety officials maintain the privacy of local residents as they use radio communications to keep our community safe. I will continue working to ensure this funding is in the final legislation that is signed into law.”

“The same world-famous topography in Napa County that offers us scenic mountains, valleys, and micro-climate, also creates radio communications challenges for county-wide public safety as we move to modernize our Public Safety Radio Infrastructure System to improve security and capabilities,” said Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz. “Congressman Thompson’s advocacy to help us secure Federal funding and upgrade our public safety countywide radio network will help ensure our first responders will be able to communicate with one another in a secure and efficient manner during emergencies.”

Thompson was able to secure $1.8 million for the Napa County’s Public Safety Radio and Communications Upgrade Project. This will upgrade equipment, so it fulfills the mandates set out by the FBI and keeps personally identifiable information confidential while using public safety radio communications. You can click here to learn more about Federal funding requests made by Thompson.

