Thompson Announces Federal Funding for Critical Solano County Safety Program Included in Appropriations Bill

Vallejo, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for a Solano County safety project was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding package released by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies. That includes $900,000 for the Vallejo Police Department’s Community Mental Health Response Unit Pilot Program to provide trauma-informed responses that will link residents to social services and reduce arrests. A statement from Thompson is below.

“It’s crucial that local law enforcement have the tools and resources they need to respond to the needs of the community and to help keep us safe. That’s why I’m proud that my request for $900,000 to support the Vallejo Police Department’s Community Mobile Mental Health Response Unit Pilot Program was included in spending legislation for next fiscal year. This will help the department to provide trauma-informed mental health response that’s sensitive to community needs and frees up officers to respond to criminal incidents. It will also ensure residents are better connected to local social services. I’ll work to ensure this is included in the final spending legislation that is signed into law.”

“On behalf of our Vallejo community and the Vallejo Police Department, I would like to sincerely thank Congressman Thompson for his commitment to creating better outcomes for people suffering mental health crises in our City,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams said. “The proposed award for $900K is a new beginning for the Vallejo community and a keen reflection of our promise to make trauma-informed care services a priority. This funding will help create a mobile mental health response team to support those suffering from a mental health crisis. We are truly grateful for the congressman’s consistent support of our often overlooked and underserved community.”

