Thompson Announces FEMA to Cover 100 Percent of Cost of Debris Removal and Emergency Protective Measures for LNU Lightning Complex Fires

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will cover 100 percent of the cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures for the LNU Lightning Complex Fires. This is an increase from the usual 75 percent of cost share by the Federal government for declared disasters. Thompson had previously requested additional Federal assistance for these fires, which started on August 14 and burned more than 1.6 million acres. You can click here to read a copy of Thompson’s letter asking for that additional assistance and a statement from Thompson is below.

“This fire season has caused an immense strain on us all, whether you were evacuated, lost your home, work in public safety, or are part of the local, state and Federal team working to rebuild. That’s why I wrote to the FEMA asking the agency to lessen the financial burden on our state and local governments. Today I am thrilled to see that FEMA will cover 100 percent of the cost of debris removal and emergency protective measures. This much-needed relief will help our communities already struggling due to the pandemic have the resources they need to recover and rebuild from the LNU Lightning Complex fires. Know that I will continue working to bring back every Federal dollar and resource to help with our recovery process.”

You can click here to read a copy of the notice from FEMA regarding approval for 100 percent cost share for Category A debris removal and Category B emergency protective measures.

