Thompson Announces His Funding Request for the Lake County Full Circle Effluent Pipeline Project Request was Included in Appropriations Bill

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for $320,000 for the Lake County Full Circle Effluent Pipeline Preliminary Design Report Update was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding package released today by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies. This legislation was marked up on Thursday and a statement from Thompson is below.

“Updated and protected water infrastructure is critical for our district, that’s why I requested $320,000 for the Lake County Full Circle Effluent Pipeline project. This funding could increase the use of geothermal power and reduce our dependence on less environmentally friendly power generation, all while making our region more resilient against drought. This is critical for our district and I will work to ensure this funding is included in the final spending package that becomes law.”

“A lack of adequate housing supply is one of the greatest obstacles to Lake County’s long-term recovery and future growth and development. Water and wastewater infrastructure development is critical, as we emerge from seven years of compounding natural disasters,” said Carol J. Huchingson, Lake County Administrative Officer. “Congressman Thompson understands the situation on the ground. His support of the Full Circle Effluent Pipeline project demonstrates that, and we appreciate his working alongside us to build a brighter future for ALL Lake County residents.”

Thompson was able to secure $320,000 for the Lake County Full Circle Effluent Pipeline Preliminary Design Report Update. This project would evaluate which of the existing wastewater treatment facilities in the project area would provide source water for the effluent pipeline the planned project features. With technological advances made since the completion of the 2004 Preliminary Design Report, this project will review alternatives for the final use of the treated effluent including geothermal energy production and agriculture irrigation.

You can click here to learn more about these Federal funding requests made by Thompson.

