Thompson Announces His Request for $ 1 Million for the Santa Rosa Permanent Emergency Operation Center Included in Appropriations Bill

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for $1 million for a Permanent Emergency Operations Center in Santa Rosa was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding package released today by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. This legislation was marked up yesterday and a statement from Thompson is below.

“Our entire district has been hit hard by fires over the past few years and we must all do everything we can to improve our district’s response and coordination. That’s why I requested $1 million in funding for a Permanent Emergency Operations Center in Santa Rosa to respond to natural disasters, including fires, floods, and earthquakes. This center will help our first responders and public safety officials keep people safe and coordinate operations in a crisis situation. I will work to ensure this critical spending for our district is included in the final legislation.”

“Our City has experienced 11 EOC activations in the last three years to respond to wildfires and other natural disaster events, and the City of Santa Rosa does not currently have a permanent EOC facility that can be activated instantly for immediate response operations. As experienced during the 2017 Tubbs and Nuns fires and the 2020 Glass Fire, the first hours of an emergency can be the most critical in getting people to safety and properly coordinating communication and response,” said Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers. “A permanent EOC facility will drastically improve our community’s emergency management and preparedness capabilities, and we are extremely grateful to Congressman Thompson for his efforts to advance this project in the House bill.”

