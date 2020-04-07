Thompson Announces Modified Deadline, Guidelines for 2020 Congressional Art Competition

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he has pushed back the deadline and changed the guidelines for high schoolers to submit artwork as part of his 2020 Congressional Art Competition. These changes reflect the Shelter at Home and social distancing guidance issued by local and state authorities.

“Our incredible local artists continue to create despite the uncertain times we are now facing, which is why I’ve updated the deadline and guidelines for high schoolers to participate in my Congressional Art Competition this year,” said Thompson. “This will allow students for extra time to submit amid the many changes they are facing with this year’s school calendar and allow them to comply with important public health guidelines. Students will have until Thursday, May 28 to submit and will submit electronically. I can’t wait to see our great local art again this year!”

Students who wish to participate must submit a high-quality photograph of their art along with scanned or photographed copies of submission paperwork, which can be found by clicking here. Submissions can be emailed to CA05Art@mail.house.gov. This is in place of the usual physical submission. Artwork must be received by Thursday, May 28, 2020. The winning art piece from our district will be sent to Washington D.C. to hang in the United States Capitol for a year. To be considered for the grand prize, students must follow the official rules, which they can read by clicking here.

