Thompson Announces Opening for Washington, DC Internships

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he is now taking applications for interns in his Washington, D.C. office for the Spring 2022 semester. Potential interns from California’s Fifth Congressional District are strongly encouraged to apply.

“Each semester it’s an honor to have some of our district and our nation’s future leaders serve as interns in my Congressional office. Interns get a first-hand look at how government operates and they work with me and my staff to serve our district. With the Spring semester fast approaching, I encourage all interested students in our district to apply, but be sure to submit your application before December 6! I can’t wait to see all that you accomplish.”

Internships in Thompson’s Washington, D.C. office are available to college-aged students. Interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, writing sample and three references to dcintern.thompson@mail.house.gov by Monday, December 6, 2021. You can click here to learn more.

