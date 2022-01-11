Thompson Announces Over $665,000 in Funding for Touro University Workforce Training Program

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced a $665,256 grant for Touro University’s Resiliency Workforce Training Program. This funding will help Touro support and train health care and public safety workers who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, getting people back on the job must be a top priority,” said Thompson. “By investing in workforce training programs, we can prepare workers for careers in new and high-demand fields while ensuring that we’re addressing pandemic burnout. This grant will help Touro support our health care and public safety workers and ensure that they have a safe and secure space to learn how to protect our communities.”

“As we head into our third year of the COVID pandemic, high levels of stress and burnout challenge our healthcare system. With this grant, Touro University California is excited to develop intervention strategies to increase resiliency, enhance self-care efforts, foster a culture of community wellness, and create safe and responsive spaces for healthcare workers to learn, work, and thrive,” said Dr. Sarah Sweitzer, Provost and CAO of Touro University California.

