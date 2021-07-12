Thompson Announces Solano County Project Funding for Crucial Local Health Initiative Included in Appropriations Bill

Vallejo, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for a health care project in Solano County was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding packaged released today by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education. That includes $1 million for the rehabilitation and repair of Truett Hall at Touro University to allow the school to increase class sizes for their health care programs and better meet the medical needs of the community. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Ensuring people across our district can access the health care they need at an affordable cost is one of my top priorities in Congress. That’s why I submitted a Federal funding request for a Solano County health project and was proud to see it included in the legislation released today. The $1 million to Touro University will allow the school to complete important rehabilitation and repairs of Truett Hall which will help increase class sizes and boost the health care programs on campus. This project will allow Touro to add at least 40 additional primary care providers each year and increase the size of the Physician Assistance and Family Nurse Practitioner classes, an important investment in health care workers for our entire community. I will work to ensure they receive this funding in the final legislation signed into law.”

Thompson was able to secure $1 million for Touro University to make crucial investments in campus improvement that will boost class size, increase the number of health providers on campus and boost health care across the region. You can click here to learn more about Federal funding requests made by Thompson.

