Thompson Announces Solano County Public Safety Heroes of the Year

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the recipients of the Fifth Congressional District’s Public Safety Hero of the Year Award. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. For Solano County, Vallejo Police Officer John Ehman and Vallejo Fire Captain Patrick Wong have been selected.

“Our local public safety officers are some of our most vital community members, putting their lives on the line to keep us safe and often working overtime during emergencies, such as our recent fires,” said Thompson. “I am humbled to once again present my Annual Public Safety Hero Award to the local law enforcement officers and first responders who demonstrate exceptional courage and dedication day in and day out. It is an incredible honor to represent so many dedicated and heroic public servants.”

Each year, Thompson honors at least one local law enforcement officer and one local first responder from each county with the Public Safety Hero award.

Officer John Ehman has been a tireless public servant on the force for thirty years, earning numerous commendations for his courage and dedication and serving for ten years on the Hostage Negotations Team. With all his seniority, he’s also one of the most physically fit members of the team, recently displayed in response to a suspect who engaged in a physical altercation.

Captain Patrick Wong is being recognized for his dedication not just to his department but to the community he and his fellow first responders service. He’s constantly hard at work to implement new practices to keep department members safe in the course of their work and he’s also always planning local events to ensure the community is taken care off, from holiday turkey dinner drives to toys for tots. Vallejo is better for his dedication.

“It is my honor to recognize Officer Ehman and Captain Patrick Wong as our Public Safety Heroes for Solano County,” said Thompson. “They have dedicated their lives to keeping our community safe and have gone above and beyond in their public service throughout their careers. We are proud to have such heroes in our community and thank them for their service.”

In additions to the 11 honorees from each of the counties Thompson represents, Thompson also honored celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Tyler Florence with a special Public Safety Hero Award in honor of their work to provide meals and support during the recent fires.

The full list of the Public Safety Heroes of the Year for the Fifth Congressional District is below:

Chief Dean Colombo , Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department

, Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department Officer Jennifer Witschi and her K9 partner, Milo , Pinole Police Department

, Pinole Police Department Chief Neil Gang , Pinole Police Department

, Pinole Police Department Deputy Marc De La Torre , Lake County Sheriff’s Office

, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Chief Willie Sapeta , Lake County Fire Protection District

, Lake County Fire Protection District Detective Garrett Smith , Napa Police Department

, Napa Police Department Scott Rose , Napa Emergency Services

, Napa Emergency Services Officer John Ehman , Vallejo Police Department

, Vallejo Police Department Captain Patrick Wong , Vallejo Fire Department

, Vallejo Fire Department Lieutenant Shawn Murphy , Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Chief Mark Heine , Sonoma County Fire District

, Sonoma County Fire District Jose Andres , Celebrity Chef and local second responder

, Celebrity Chef and local second responder Tyler Florence, Celebrity Chef and local second responder

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.