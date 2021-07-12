Thompson Announces Sonoma County Project Funding for Crucial Local Health Initiatives Included in Appropriations Bill

Santa Rosa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his requests for two Sonoma County health care projects were included in the Fiscal Year 2022 funding packaged released today by the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education. That includes $1.6 million for the Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency (ACCESS) project and $1 million for Petaluma Health Center, Inc. to renovate the Rohnert Park health Center site. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Ensuring people across our district can access the health care they need at an affordable cost is one of my top priorities in Congress. That’s why I submitted Federal funding requests for two Sonoma County health projects and was proud to see them included in the legislation released today. That includes $1.6 million for the Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency project in Santa Rosa to help expand access to safety net services for vulnerable populations during disaster response, including fires and other public crises. The legislation released today also includes $1 million for the Petaluma Health center to overhaul the Rohnert Park Health Center to serve an additional 5,000 people in the region. These are exciting projects to boost health care access in our district and I will work to ensure they receive this funding in the final legislation signed into law.”

Thompson was able to secure $1.6 million for the Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency project in Santa Rosa that will allow Sonoma County to expand the existing ACCESS program so the team there can better help vulnerable residents after disasters and other local crises, such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Thompson was also able to secure $1 million for Petaluma Health Center, Inc to renovate the Rohnert Park Health Center site to boost access to care for 5,000 local residents. You can click here to learn more about Federal funding requests made by Thompson.

###