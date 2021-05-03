Thompson Announces Start of Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding for Restaurants

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the opening of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Federal relief for local restaurants hit hard by the pandemic. This program was created by the American Rescue Plan that Thompson voted to pass this Congress and included key provisions from the RESTAURANTS Act, which Thompson also coauthored last Congress.

“Our district is world renowned for our food and wine industry, a sector that’s been hit hard by the pandemic. As we continue to recover, I am proud to announce the start of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that will help our restaurants and boost our entire local economy,” said Thompson. “I encourage all local eligible businesses to apply for this important direct relief and I will continue working to ensure we bring back every Federal dollar and resource to help families and small businesses in our community come back even stronger.”

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business, but no more than $5 million per physical location. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023. Applications are now open and information on how to apply can be found at https://restaurants.sba.gov/requests/borrower/login/. Businesses that are eligible to apply include:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products.

