Thompson Announces that Sonoma County Artist Emma Chen is the 2021 Art Competition Grand Prize Winner

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that local judges have selected Emma Chen from Maria Carrillo High School in Sonoma County as the 2021 Art Competition Grand Prize Winner for her piece Hotpot. Her artwork will be displayed in the United States Capitol for the next year and a photograph is attached.

“Proud to announce that Emma Chen from Maria Carrillo High School is our district’s 2021 Art Competition Grand Prize Winner! Judges were impressed by the detail and use of color in her acrylic on canvas,” said Thompson. “I look forward to seeing her piece in the Capitol where it will represent our district for the next year. Congratulations to Emma and all the talented artists who competed in this year’s contest!”

Thompson held a virtual reception to honor Emma, the local finalists from each county and all the students who submitted artwork to this year’s competition. District finalists include Lexi Sario from Napa County, Kayla Snavely from Lake County, Yamna Ahmadi from Contra Costa County and Kimberly Andriano from Solano County. Students were recognized with a certificate for their work and the grand prize winner will receive free airfare for a trip to Washington, D.C. once public health conditions allow the reception to proceed.

