Thompson Applauds Decision to Close Public Facilities at Lake Berryessa

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) applauded the decision to temporarily close public facilities, including campgrounds and boat launches, at Lake Berryessa to help flatten the curve and help stop the spread of Coronavirus. Thompson had previously written to the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) asking them to take this step to help keep visitors and residents safe.

“Enjoying the great outdoors is an important part of keeping busy and staying sane during this uncertain time, but it must be done in a safe way, including social distancing and avoiding places and spaces that are not often cleaned,” said Thompson. “That’s why I am glad to see public facilities temporarily close at Lake Berryessa, a move that will discourage practices there that could increase the spread and endanger people across Napa County. I joined Supervisor Diane Dillon and county officials in urging the Bureau of Reclamation to take this important step and I’m glad to see them finally do so today.”

A copy of Thompson’s letter to the BOR is available here.

