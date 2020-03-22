Thompson Applauds Disaster Declaration for California

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) lauded the President’s decision to declare a major disaster in California due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This declaration unlocks emergency protective measures, such as medical equipment, to help the state combat the spread of the pandemic and support people who have already been hit financially. Thompson previously wrote to the President asking him to make this declaration, citing the disproportionate impact of the health crisis on his state.

“Our state has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, and we are working together to combat it and support each other. That’s why today I was pleased to see the President issue a major disaster declaration for the state, giving the Governor and local leaders further tools and resources to combat this crisis. This is a good first step, but we must continue this effort. Know that I will do everything I can to bring back every Federal dollar and resource to bear on our work to help our state through this public health emergency. I also want to remind everyone that we must all do our part to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Stay at home, listen to public health officials and together we will get through this.”

You can click here to read Thompson’s letter to the President requesting this declaration and you can click here to read the announcement from FEMA.

