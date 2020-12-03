Thompson Bill to Maintain Mare Island Naval Cemetery Included in Defense Authorization Conference Report

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his legislation to repair and maintain the Mare Island Naval Cemetery has been included in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Report. The bill would transfer control of the historic cemetery from the City of Vallejo to the Department of Veterans Affairs so it can be properly restored as the final resting places for hundreds of American service members.

“The Mare Island Cemetery is a crucial part of our nation’s military history, a burial ground for more than 800 of our bravest military members and a sanctuary for our veterans. It must be restored and maintained and that’s why I am proud to announce that my legislation has been included in the final NDAA conference report. This reflects the hard work of so many in our community who have championed the cause of the cemetery and I will work nonstop in the coming days to see that this bill becomes law.

You can click here to read the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and find Thompson’s legislation in Section 9107. The House Armed Services Committee has announced it expects a vote on this legislation in the coming days. You can also click here to read the full text of Thompson’s bill, first introduced in April 2018.

###

