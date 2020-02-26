Thompson Bill to Prevent FEMA from Clawing Back Disaster Funds Clears Committee

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that H.R. 5953, the bipartisan Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act has been approved by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and is ready to be considered for a vote by the full House of Representatives. This bill would prevent the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from attempting to recoup funds from disaster recovery on the backs of disaster survivors. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Disaster survivors want to know that their Federal government is there to help them from the day disaster strikes through the full recovery process. Their needs must come first. That’s why I am proud to see this bipartisan solution passed by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. It will prevent clawbacks that can hurt disaster survivors, giving them peace of mind as they work to rebuild. I will continue to work to get this bill passed and signed into law to help our community.”

You can click here to read the bill text and click here to read more about it.

