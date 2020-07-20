Thompson Bill to Transfer Control of Mare Island Cemetery Included in Defense Funding Legislation

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his legislation to transfer control of the Mare Island Naval Cemetery to the Department of Veterans Affairs was included in the National Defense Authorization Act. This provision allows for the cemetery to be properly repaired and maintained as the final resting place for hundreds of our nation’s heroes.

“Proud that today my legislation to repair and maintain the Mare Island Naval Cemetery was included in a bill funding our nation’s defense. This will ensure that this national sanctuary can be preserved for generations to come,” said Thompson. “This sacred space must be upheld to the highest standards to honor our service members buried there and I will continue working to find every possible solution to get this done for our veterans.”

