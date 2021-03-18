Thompson, Butterfield, Guthrie and Thompson Introduce the Medicare Orthotics and Prosthetics Patient-Centered Care Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), Rep. G. K. Butterfield (NC-01), Rep. Brett Guthrie (KY-02), and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) announced the introduction of the Medicare Orthotics and Prosthetics Patient-Centered Care Act. This bipartisan bill helps ensure that Medicare beneficiaries can access the orthotics and prosthetics devices they need. Under current Medicare requirements, these beneficiaries are a risk of getting these devices without the necessary services and customization required for them to be of the best use to these patients. The bill would clarify the law and allow for these important services for prosthetics and orthotics users with Medicare.

“Seniors who rely on orthotics and prosthetics to get around and thrive in their daily lives deserve to get these devices properly customized and fitted. Current law has bureaucratic barriers that often prevent this kind of important services from being done for Medicare beneficiaries, making the devices less helpful,” said Thompson. “This legislation offers a simple clarification to ensure seniors can access these important devices and get them properly fitted.”

“Patients who are seeking orthotic or prosthetic assistance due to injury or loss of limb often experience a drastic and devastating live-changing event. Medicare recipients should be confident that when they seek orthotic or prosthetic care there are strong protections in place to shield them from fraudulent suppliers,” said Butterfield. “I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing the Medicare Orthotics and Prosthetics Patient-Centered Care Act, that will revise Medicare payment rules to protect our seniors from orthotic or prosthetic suppliers who do not meet quality standards or prioritize quality patient care.”

“Right now, orthotic and prosthetic care is regulated under Medicare like a crutch, cane, or any other durable medical equipment. However, these are not the same. Unlike a medical commodity, orthotic and prosthetic care is a personalized service,” said Guthrie. “I’m proud to co-introduce this bipartisan solution to help properly regulate and protect this important health care service.”

“Having spent nearly 30 years as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager, and licensed nursing home administrator, I have a personal understanding of the challenges facing those who require orthotics or prosthetics. This bill recognizes that access to quality medical equipment is critical for regaining mobility and improving a beneficiary’s overall quality of life. I am proud to support this bipartisan measure, as it will prevent fraud and abuse, while strengthening the quality of care, and reducing costs within the Medicare program,” said Glenn “GT” Thompson.

You can click here to read the text of this legislation.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.