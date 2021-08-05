Thompson Celebrates an Additional $2.45 Billion for Fire Suppression Included in FY22 Funding Legislation

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that an additional$2.45 billion for fire suppression efforts was included in the recently-passed government funding bill. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Fire suppression efforts are often the costliest part of wildland fire management, but they are critical to ensuring fires don’t threaten our communities or our public lands. That’s why last week I voted to pass H.R. 4502, a government funding bill for the coming fiscal year that includes an additional $2.45 billion for fire suppression work. This will give everyone who responds to fires better tools to extinguish them and keep them contained. This funding level is more than $380 million over what was included last year and will go a long way toward managing this year’s Fire Season in our district and our state.”

H.R. 4502 included $5.66 billion for wildland fire management funding, which includes $2.45 billion in cap-adjusted fire suppression funding. The total funding is $385.82 million above the FY 2021 enacted level. The bill passed the House last week and is awaiting consideration in the Senate.

