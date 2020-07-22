Thompson Celebrates Passage of Great American Outdoors Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) lauded the House passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill he coauthored and voted to pass that makes significant investments in the conservation of public lands, including fully and permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Thompson spoke on the House floor in favor of this bill.

“We are a nation full of incredible public lands and beautiful open spaces that we must work to preserve for generations to enjoy. That’s why today I was proud to vote to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, bipartisan legislation to do this important conservation work,” said Thompson. “This bill fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a proven method of preserving public lands while also supporting local economies. And it’s a win for our district, providing funding for preservation and park expansion projects in our communities and on our public lands. I look forward to this bill becoming law so we can continue protecting our great outdoors for our children and grandchildren.”

Coauthored by Thompson, the Great American Outdoors Act will help fund many projects in California’s Fifth Congressional District. The bill will help Napa and Sonoma Counties expand the existing parks in the Mayacamas Mountains and would help with the acquisition of the 200-acre Fitzsimmons Property and the McCormick Ranch. Funding through the Land and Water Conservation could also assist with land protections in the Cedar Roughs Wilderness Area and the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument.

The legislation would also help with projects to restore wetlands in the Sonoma Baylands and restoring public lands like Skaggs Island. Land and Water Conservation Fund was an important part of funding open spaces in the district, such as the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge and the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument.

The Great American Outdoors Act is a sweeping and bipartisan conservation bill that includes the following:

Fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually, and

Establishing the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to provide resources to the National Park Service, the U.S Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Education.

This legislation now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law. You can click here for a fact sheet on the Great American Outdoors Act.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.