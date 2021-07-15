Thompson Celebrates Start of Child Tax Credit Payments

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement marking the first round of expanded Child Tax Credit monthly payments that went out, estimated to help 80 percent of children in California’s Fifth Congressional District.

“Today is a transformative day in the lives of children and parents across our nation. 39 million households will start receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments of up to $300 per child, money that can be used for everything from groceries, to rent payments, to childcare needs to educational costs. I was proud to vote to pass the American Rescue Plan, which expanded this critical support and excited about the difference it’s going to make in the lives of thousands of people in our district. This tax break benefits the families of 80 percent of children in our district and I encourage everyone to learn how this can help them and their families.”

The expanded Child Tax Credit includes up to $3,600 per child ages 0 to 5 and $3,000 per child for ages 6 to 17. These advance payments will be deposited monthly in installments of $250-300 depending on the ages of the child. The funds can be used for any child and family expenses, such as rent, groceries, gas, childcare, and educational needs. Families qualify for a full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household and $150,000 for people married or filing jointly.

For most people, no further action is needed, payments will arrive via direct deposit or via a check in the mail around the 15th of each month through December. If you filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020 or signed up to receive a stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service, you will get these payments automatically. If you did not file in 2019 or 2020 or did not use the IRS non-filers tool last year, you can click here to sign up today. You can also check to see if you are eligible or the status of your payment by clicking here.

###